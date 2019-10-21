DSSSB Admit Card For JE, LDC Exams Out. Direct Link Here

DSSSB admit cards are available for download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB or Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, the state-level recruitment agency of the Delhi Government, has released the JE and LDC admit card for recruitment exam which will be conducted this week. The DSSSB admit card has been released for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exams scheduled for October 23 and 25, and also for the Lower Division Clerk or LDC exams to be held on October 24 and 25.

The DSSSB admit cards are available for download on the official recruitment portal for DSSSB. The candidates who had registered for the recruitment may download their DSSSB admit card from dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB admit card 2019: How to download?

Follow the steps given here to download your DSSSB admit card:

Step 1: Go to official DSSB website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link (DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR THE POST OF JE (CIVIL) POST CODE 11/17 ON 23-10-2019 AND LDC (POST CODE 51/13) ON 24.10.2019 AND 25.10.2019 AND JE (ELECTRICAL) (POST CODE 7/19 ON 25.10.2019) provided for DSSSB admit card download.

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and security code.

Step 3: Submit and download your admit card.

Meanwhile, DSSSB concluded the application process for recruitment on Assistant Teacher, and Junior Engineer post on October 15, 2019 and began the application process for recruitment of Fire Operator on October 7, 2019.

