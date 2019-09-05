Delhi Government Announces 982 Teaching, Engineering Jobs

DSSSB Teacher, Engineer Jobs; Apply Online From September 16

Delhi government has announced the third recruitment of the year. The recruitment details have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Vacancies have been announced in Assistant Teacher (Primary and Nursery) in the Directorate of Education and Junior Engineer (Civil) posts in the Delhi Jal Board.

A total of 982 vacancies are up for grabs out of which 204 are for JE posts.

Official Notification

Online application process will begin on September 16.

Candidates, interested to apply, can fill the application form at the official website of the DSSSB at dsssbonline.nic.in.

The first recruitment drive was announced in January for filling up 264 vacancies in Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical, Civil) posts are available under Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The second recruitment was also notified in January for filling up 204 vacancies in clerk, stenographer, lab assistant, legal assistant, scientific assistant, junior environmental engineer and welfare officer posts in Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

