DRDO Invites Applications For Junior Research Fellowships In DRL, IRDE

DRDO JRF recruitment 2021: Apply online at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tejpur and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

After selection, JRFs will receive Rs 31,000 as monthly stipend.

Job Notification

Candidates with BTech, BE in first division in electronics or computer science with valid NET or GATE score are eligible to apply. Candidates with ME or MTech need not have NET/ GATE score; these candidates should have first division at both graduate and postgraduate level.

A total of 5 JRFs are available for candidates with first class Master degree in Pharmaceutical Science, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Biotechnology, Microbiology. Except those with M.Pharma qualification others should have NET score.

For JRFs in DRL the place of work will be Tezpur and its detachments at Salari and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Candidates have to download the application form, fill it and submit it. Details on how to apply for the JRF is available in the job notification.

Interview, if held, will be either online or offline as per the provisions available at that time, it has been said in the official job notification.

