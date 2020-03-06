DRDO Announces JRF Vacancy For Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)

DRDO has announced JRF vacancy for Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced 4 Junior Research Fellowships with the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). Eligible candidate scan apply for the Fellowship online. Last date to apply for the fellowship is March 29, 2020.

The names of candidates shortlisted for interview/document verification will be published on DRDO website on April 6, 2020. The interview will tentatively be held on April 28 and April 29, 2020.

DRDO JRF Vacancy: Apply Here

The applicant must have a BE or B.Tech. degree from a recognized institute with valid GATE score. An applicant with ME or M.Tech. degree is also eligible, given that they have secured first division at both graduation and post-graduation level.

The upper age limit is 28 years as on the last date of application. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

The tenure of fellowship will be initially for a period of two years and will be extendable based on candidate's performance. The fellowship will not extend beyond five years.

Candidates who are selected for the fellowship will be allowed to register for MS/PhD with any University during the tenure of fellowship.

The selected fellows will be given Rs. 31,000 stipend per month for the first two years, and Rs. 35,000 per month for the third year if upgraded to SRF. A contingency grant of Rs. 15,000 will be awarded in the first two years and Rs. 20,000 will be awarded in the third year. The contingency grant will be given per annum on reimbursement basis.

