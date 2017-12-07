JRF, RA Recruitment At INMAS, Delhi; Check Interview Details

Interview dates will be released at the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

New Delhi:  Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, DRDO will conduct walk in interview for award of Research Associateship (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The upper age limit for RA is 35 years and JRF is 28 years. The tenure for RA is 2 years and it is 5 years for JRF post. Exact date of interview has not been declared by DRDO; candidates will be intimated about it later. 'Walk-in interview will be held on a suitable date after at least 21 days of the publication of this advertisement. Exact date will be notified on our website,' reads the official notification.

4 posts of RA and 9 posts of JRF are available for recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria
Research Associateship: Candidates with PhD in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Biomedical Sciences/ Chemistry / Nanotechnology are eligible to apply

Junior Research Fellowship: Candidates with the following educational qualification are eligible to apply:
  • MSc in Chemistry
  • MSc in Life Sciences/ Biomedical Sciences/ Biochemistry/Physiology/ Biotechnology
  • MSc in Computer Sciences/ Electronics/ Physics
  • Bachelor in Dental Science (BDS)

Even those candidates having research fellowships from other national agencies are also eligible to apply.

