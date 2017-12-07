JRF, RA Recruitment At INMAS, Delhi; Check Interview Details

MSc in Chemistry

MSc in Life Sciences/ Biomedical Sciences/ Biochemistry/Physiology/ Biotechnology

MSc in Computer Sciences/ Electronics/ Physics

Bachelor in Dental Science (BDS)

Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, DRDO will conduct walk in interview for award of Research Associateship (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The upper age limit for RA is 35 years and JRF is 28 years. The tenure for RA is 2 years and it is 5 years for JRF post. Exact date of interview has not been declared by DRDO; candidates will be intimated about it later. 'Walk-in interview will be held on a suitable date after at least 21 days of the publication of this advertisement. Exact date will be notified on our website,' reads the official notification.4 posts of RA and 9 posts of JRF are available for recruitment.: Candidates with PhD in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Biomedical Sciences/ Chemistry / Nanotechnology are eligible to apply: Candidates with the following educational qualification are eligible to apply:Even those candidates having research fellowships from other national agencies are also eligible to apply.