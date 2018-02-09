SSC To Declare Delhi Police Constable Written Exam Result Today

Delhi Police has recently completed registration process for Multi Tasking Staff (Civilian) recruitment. A total of 707 posts are open for recruitment in the trades of cook, water carrier, safai karamchari, cobbler, washerman, tailor, daftri, gardener, barber and carpenter. Application process ended on 16 January 2018. Delhi Police Examination 2017 will involve written test, trade tests and medical exam for selecting candidates. Candidates should note that the recruitment tests will be held at Delhi only. The written test will be OMR based and will comprise of questions related to general intelligence & reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness or current affairs. Click here for Delhi Police Examination 2017 For 707 Multi Tasking Staff (Civilian)
As per the result status report released by the Commission, written exam result for Scientific Assistant in IMD will be declared on 13 February. Final results for CHSL and JE exam will be declared on 16 February and 28 February, respectively.
