SSC To Declare Delhi Police Constable Written Exam Result Today SSC will announce Delhi Police result today. Candidates can check it at the official website ssc.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Police Result; Know How To Check New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2016 Written Examination result today. Candidates can check the Delhi Police result at the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in as and when it is declared. SSC conducted recruitment exam for Constables (Executive) - Male and Female in Delhi Police- 2016 was held from December 5, 2017 to December 8, 2017 at different centres all over the country. Answer keys for the exam was released on 20 December 2017. The Commission had sought objections from the candidates and representations in this regard were accepted till 22 December 2017.

Delhi Police has recently completed registration process for Multi Tasking Staff (Civilian) recruitment. A total of 707 posts are open for recruitment in the trades of cook, water carrier, safai karamchari, cobbler, washerman, tailor, daftri, gardener, barber and carpenter. Application process ended on 16 January 2018. Delhi Police Examination 2017 will involve written test, trade tests and medical exam for selecting candidates. Candidates should note that the recruitment tests will be held at Delhi only. The written test will be OMR based and will comprise of questions related to general intelligence & reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness or current affairs. Click here for Delhi Police Examination 2017 For 707 Multi Tasking Staff (Civilian)



As per the result status report released by the Commission, written exam result for Scientific Assistant in IMD will be declared on 13 February. Final results for CHSL and JE exam will be declared on 16 February and 28 February, respectively.



SSC conducted JE paper 1 exam from 22 January to 29 January and a total of 570189 candidates had appeared for it. For the MTS paper 2 exam which was held on 28 January 2018, 143657 candidates appeared. Results of both the exams will be declared in the last week of March 2018.





