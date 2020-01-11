DAE-Heavy Water Board Announces Jobs For Engineers, 10+2, ITI Candidates

New Delhi:
The Heavy Water Board, a constituent unit of Industries and Minerals Sector under Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications from graduate engineers, diploma engineers, class 10 pass with ITI certificates and 10+2 pass candidates for recruitment to various posts. Online registration for the recruitment has already begun online at the official website of the Board at hwb.gov.in. While graduate engineers are eligible to Technical Officer post, candidates with other qualifications will be recruited as stipendiary trainees.
Vacancy Details
- Technical Officer D (Chemical): 21 posts
- Technical Officer D (Mechanical): 3 posts
- Technical Officer D (Instrumentation): 2 posts
- Technical Officer D (Civil): 2 posts
- Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemical): 43 posts
- Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanical): 1 posts
- Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Electrical): 7 posts
- Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Instrumentation): 9 posts
- Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemistry): 5 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Process/ Plant Operator): 56 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemistry (laboratory)): 2 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Electrical): 4 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanical (Fitter)): 10 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)): 1 post
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Welder): 8 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Rigger): 3 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Turner): 2 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Plumber): 3 posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mason): 2posts
- Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Carpenter): 1 post
