DAE-Heavy Water Board Announces Jobs For Engineers, 10+2, ITI Candidates

The Heavy Water Board, a constituent unit of Industries and Minerals Sector under Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications from graduate engineers, diploma engineers, class 10 pass with ITI certificates and 10+2 pass candidates for recruitment to various posts. Online registration for the recruitment has already begun online at the official website of the Board at hwb.gov.in. While graduate engineers are eligible to Technical Officer post, candidates with other qualifications will be recruited as stipendiary trainees.

Technical Officer D (Chemical): 21 posts

Technical Officer D (Mechanical): 3 posts

Technical Officer D (Instrumentation): 2 posts

Technical Officer D (Civil): 2 posts

Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemical): 43 posts

Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanical): 1 posts

Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Electrical): 7 posts

Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Instrumentation): 9 posts

Category 1 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemistry): 5 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Process/ Plant Operator): 56 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Chemistry (laboratory)): 2 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Electrical): 4 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanical (Fitter)): 10 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)): 1 post

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Welder): 8 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Rigger): 3 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Turner): 2 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Plumber): 3 posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Mason): 2posts

Category 2 Stipendiary Trainee (Carpenter): 1 post

