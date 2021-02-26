Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result Declared

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result has been declared.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result has been declared. The exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on January 31. The CTET result is available on the official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result

A total of 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the exam in paper 1 and a total of 2,39,501 candidates have qualified the exam in paper 2.

A total of 16,11,423 and 14,47,551 candidates had registered for the paper 1 and paper 2 exams, respectively.

“The marksheet of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam January 2021 will be available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and the qualified candidate will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number,” the CBSE has said.

"The CTET mark sheet and eligibility certificates will contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app, the CBSE has said.

The Board had released the answer key of the exam last week.

Regarding re-checking of the OMR sheet, the CBSE has said, "the machine - gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR answer sheets will be entertained. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained."