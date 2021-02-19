Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Answer Key Released

CTET answer key has been released. Candidates can download it at ctet.nic.in

The answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates can also challenge the answer key. The option to download the answer key and raise objections against it will be open till February 21.

"All the candidates who appeared in CTET JAN 2021 held on 31st January 2021 are informed that the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 5:00PM)," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said.

For each answer challenged, candidates have to pay Rs 1000 through credit or debit card. This fee is non-refundable, the CBSE has said. However, "If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded," the Board has said.

