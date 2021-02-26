CTET Result Declared: Important Points For Candidates

CTET result is available on the official website ctet.nic.in.

The result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been declared. The exam is held for appointment of a teacher for Class 1 to 8. A total of 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the exam in paper 1 and a total of 2,39,501 candidates have qualified the exam in paper 2. The exam was held on January 31 in which a total of 16,11,423 and 14,47,551 candidates had registered for the paper 1 and paper 2 exams, respectively.

The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

CTET Result: Important Points

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories, the CBSE has said.

“The marksheet of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam January 2021 will be available in the DigiLocker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and the qualified candidate will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number,” the CBSE has said.

"The CTET mark sheet and eligibility certificates will contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app, the CBSE has said.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a candidate can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving score.

The records of Central Teacher Eligibility Test including OMR answer sheet is preserved upto two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE examination weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per weeding out rules.

Click here for more Jobs News