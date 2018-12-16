CTET Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon; Check Details Here

The CBSE is expected to release CTET answer key by December end.

The CBSE, official organiser of the CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test, will release the answer key of the exams held on December 9, 2019 soon. According to reports the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSET), Delhi is expected to release the CTET answer key soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The Board has conducted the 11th edition of the exam last Sunday at 2,144 centres throughout the country for around 17 lakh candidates. The CTET, which was held after an interval of 2 years, is as an eligibility test for teachers for joining central government schools across the country.

The next stage in exam process this year is the release of CTET answer key, which is expected anytime soon, as the Board had announced earlier that the results will be released in 6 months after the completion of the test.

Reports suggested that the preliminary keys, which may give an idea on how the candidates marked their answers, will be released by December-end. NDTV contacted the Board officials and that did not elicit any response.

According to the CBSE, candidates will be allowed to download the answer keys in a given stipulated time.

"Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," said the official notification.

199 transgender candidates participated in the 11th edition of the teacher eligibility test. This year also saw more female candidates registering for the exam; 58%. 33,107 differently abled candidates also filled their applications for the exam this year.

'For smooth and fair conduct of exam CBSE had set up 2144 examination centres for paper 1 and 1892 examination centres for paper 2 across the country and deployed 100 city coordinators, 2296 centre superintendents, 3208 observers and 730 officers/ officials,' said Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE and Director CTET.

The results, as per a schedule released earlier by the Board, will be released on or before January 20, 2019 ('within six weeks from the date of conduct of the examination,' said the schedule).

