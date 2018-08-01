CTET 2018: Online Application To Start Today At Ctet.nic.in; How To Apply

CTET 2018: Online Application To Start Today At Ctet.nic.in

CBSE will begin the online application process for CTET 2018 today. Eligible candidates would be able to fill application form through the official CTET website. The application link has not been activated yet but will be activated soon. The online registration was supposed to start on June 22, 2018, but was delayed due to administrative reasons. As per CBSE press note, CTET 2018 will be conducted in twenty languages in 92 cities all over the country.

The CTET application process will start today and end on August 27, 2018. Candidates would be able to pay application fee till August 30, 2018 till 3:30 pm.

CTET 2018: How to apply?

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link "Apply Online" and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration

No./Application No.

Advertisement

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature.

Step 5: Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card.

Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET 2018 exam will be conducted on September 16, 2018 and will be conducted in separate sessions for the two papers. The exam will be of two and half hour duration for both the papers respectively.

Click here for more Jobs News