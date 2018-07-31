CBSE Announces CTET 2018 Registration Date

CTET 2018: CBSE Announces Registration Date

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start online registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. The Board in an official statement has confirmed that the registration will begin on August 1, 2018. The registration for CTET 2018 was supposed to begin on June 22, 2018, but was delayed due to administrative reasons. "The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date," it had said in a public notification, then.

The 11th edition of CTET will be held on September 16, 2018. The scores shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. It may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.

CTET 2018 notification was released in June.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has directed CBSE to continue conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the 20 Indian languages as earlier. The directive by Prakash Javadekar came following criticism of CBSE's decision to remove 17 languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and Bengali from the list of options for CTET.

Advertisement

In another news, CBSE has declared the UGC NET 2018 result which was conducted on July 8, 2018. A total of 3929 candidates have been selected for both JRF and Assistant Professor; while 55872 candidates have qualified for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.

Click here for more Jobs News