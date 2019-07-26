CTET 2019: Last Date To Submit Objection On Answer Key Today

CTET 2019: Candidates can submit objection on answer key till midnight today

CTET 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to submit objection on CTET answer key today. The board had released the CTET answer key on July 24 and had given time till July 26, 2019, midnight for submission of the objections. Candidates can download answer key and their respective response sheets from the CTET website. Candidates should note that the records of CTET including OMR Answer sheet is preserved up to two months from the date of declaration of result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key, response sheet, and submit objection on the answer key through the link provided on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

For each objection submitted, candidate will also have to submit Rs. 1000 as through credit or debit card. The fee is non-refundable whether the objection is found to be correct or not.

Candidates are also allowed to submit objection on the scanned response sheet.

This year, CBSE conducted CTET exam on July 7. Close to 21 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which more than 14 lakh appeared for the OMR-based exam. CTET is an eligibility exam, scores of which are used by schools for recruitment of teachers.

