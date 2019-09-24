CTET 2019 Application Closes Tomorrow For December Exam

CTET 2019 application process will end tomorrow

CTET 2019 application process for December exam will end tomorrow. Candidates who register for the CTET December 2019 exam will be allowed to pay application fee till September 30, 2019 by 3:30 pm. The final verification of payment by candidates should be done by October 3, 2019. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. CTET exam is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

After the CTET application process and fee verification by the candidate is over, CBSE will allow about a week's time to make online corrections in any particulars by the candidate.

After the completion of the application process, a confirmation page will be generated.

"In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs from 04-10-2019 (Friday) to 10-10-2019 (Thursday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan."

The admit cards for the CTET December 2019 exam will be released in the third week of November and the examination will be conducted on December 8, 2019.

The tentative date for declaration of the CTET result is three weeks after the exam is concluded.

