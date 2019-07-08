CTET 2019 Over: Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Soon

CTET 2019 July exam concluded yesterday

CTET 2019: CBSE concluded the CTET 2019 exam yesterday. More than 20 lakh candidates had registered to appear in the July 2019 CTET exam and more than 14 lakh appeared. While a word on the official answer key for CTET is awaited, several websites have come up with unofficial CTET answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the CTET exam can refer to these unofficial answer keys to estimate their scores in the CTET exam.

CTET official answer key and candidate response sheets will be released by the CBSE and will be notified in advance. CTET July 2019 result is expected in August.

The CTET marks sheets and eligibility certificates will be provided to successful candidates in Digital Format in their Digi Locker account. The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

The Digi Locker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The Digitally signed certificates will be valid under the IT Act.

CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test certificate is an essential qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher. CTET examination is conducted for two papers. Paper I is meant for Primary stage teachers and paper II is meant for Elementary stage teachers.

