CTET Concludes. Result Within August Third Week

CTET 2019: Result, OMR Sheet, Answer Key Other Updates

"The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result will be declared within six weeks from the date of the exam," reads the exam schedule. CTET was held today (July 7) in two shifts at 104 cities. A total of 20,84,174 candidates had registered for the exam among which were 37,221 differently-abled candidates and 35 third gender candidates. Close to 4 lakh more candidates are expected to have participated this time than the last edition of CTET. With over 16 lakh registrations in last exam CBSE, the exam conducting body, had said it to be the "largest ever" CTET.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories.

CBSE will release the OMR sheet and answer key of the CTET. Candidates can obtain a photocopy of the OMR sheet and the calculation sheet by paying the required amount.

There will be no re-checking or re-evaluation facility given to candidates. "The machine - gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR answer sheets will be entertained," CBSE had said in the exam notification.

CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

CTET December 2018 result was declared on January 4. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15%.

