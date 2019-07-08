CBSE Registers 67% Attendance In Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

CTET 2019: 14 Lakh Took Exam, Answer Key Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), said 14 lakh out of 20,84,147 registered candidates took the exam on Sunday. This is the highest participation in the CTET in recent years, considering the number of applications registered for the exam. CBSE says to have successfully conducted the 12th edition of the exam in 104 cities nationwide. The Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated the Chairperson CBSE Smt. Anita Karwal and Secretary Shri AnuragTripathi for the successful conduct of CTET.

The last edition of the CTET was held in December 2018. The result was declared on January 4. 17% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified in primary school category. The pass percentage for middle school category is 15%.

The exam comprises two papers-- paper 1 (class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (class 6 to 8).

"For smooth and fair conduct of exam CBSE had deployed 114 city coordinators, 2942 centre superintendents, 4308 observers and 825 officers/officials," the Board said.

CBSE will release the OMR sheet and answer key of the CTET. Candidates can obtain a photocopy of the OMR sheet and the calculation sheet by paying the required amount.

Started in 2018, this year also CBSE will provide CTET mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

"The HRD minister also appreciated the digital efforts of the board in providing security enhanced documents and in reducing carbon footprints. He perceived this Test in having far reaching impact (a) with the induction of quality teachers in the system and (b) on improving classroom interactions," said CBSE.

