Over 20 Lakh To Take CTET Today. HRD Minister Wishes Good Luck To Aspirants

CTET 2019: Over 20 Lakh To Take Central Teacher Eligibility Test Today

A total of 20,84,174 candidates will appear for the 12th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today. In the last edition of the exam, held in December, over 16 lakh candidates had participated and it was the "largest ever" CTET said the exam conducting body CBSE. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CTET biannually under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wished all the candidates good luck for the exam. "This exam is extremely important as it fulfills the need for quality teachers in our classrooms who will create knowledge society that is imminent for the progress of India. I am sure this exam will plug the vacuum of shortage of quality teachers appropriately," he said. "I wish all the success to the CBSE for arranging this level of examination at 104 cities in the country in 20 languages," added the HRD Minister.

This time, 35 third gender candidates have also registered to appear for the CTET. 199 such candidates had participated in the last exam.

The participation of differently-abled candidates has increased by 11% in comparison to the last exam. A total of 37,221 such candidates are also appearing for the exam today.

In the last exam, more female candidates had registered for the exam; 58% of around 17 lakh.

