CTET 2018 Registration Process Delayed, New Dates Soon The CTET 2018 registration will be online on CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT The submission of online application for the CTET 2018 through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in is delayed New Delhi: Candidates who have noted down June 26 in their calendar for registering themselves for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will have to wait more. According to CBSE, the official organisor of the exam, the registration process for the test will be delayed. The Board, in a public notice regarding the CTET registration, informed all concerned candidates that the submission of online application for the



"The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date," said a public notification from the Director, CTET.



After the interval of two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official notification for CTET exam on June 12.



CBSE will be holding the 11th Edition of CTET on September 16, 2018 (Sunday) for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8.



The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.



may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.



Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.



CTET 2018 exams - paper I and Paper II - will be held in two sessions on September 16.



The CTET 2018 registration will be online on CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in.



After



"CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu" Prakash Javadekar tweeted.



Click here for more



Candidates who have noted down June 26 in their calendar for registering themselves for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will have to wait more. According to CBSE, the official organisor of the exam, the registration process for the test will be delayed. The Board, in a public notice regarding the CTET registration, informed all concerned candidates that the submission of online application for the CTET examination proposed to begin from June 22 (Friday) through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in is delayed due to administrative reasons."The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date," said a public notification from the Director, CTET.After the interval of two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official notification for CTET exam on June 12.CBSE will be holding the 11th Edition of CTET on September 16, 2018 (Sunday) for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8.The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.CTET 2018 exams - paper I and Paper II - will be held in two sessions on September 16.The CTET 2018 registration will be online on CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in.After candidates raised objections regarding the omission of 17 languages in the CTET, the HRD minister gave a directive to conduct the exams in all those languges. "CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu" Prakash Javadekar tweeted.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter