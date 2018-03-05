Online Registration For CSIR UGC NET June 2018 Begins Online registration for Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship begins today.

New Delhi: Online registration for Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship begins today. CSIR will conduct the UGC NET exam for subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology on 17 June 2018. The exam will be conducted for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The final result of the test will be declared in September/ October 2018. Applications can be submitted at the official website csirhrdg.res.in.



Online registration for CBSE UGC NET will start tomorrow.



Eligibility

Candidates with 'M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates,' are eligible to apply. Those already enrolled in MSc are also eligible to apply in result awaited category. Such candidates should apply on the condition that 'they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award.'



Candidates with B.Sc (Honours) or those enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program are also eligible to apply. Candidates with bachelor's degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/ enrolled for PhD/ Integrated PhD program within the validity period of two years. However such candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship program.



The upper age limit for JRF is 28 years and there is no upper age limit for Lectureship. This year, for CBSE UGC NET the upper age limit for JRF has been increased to 30 years.



Exam Pattern

The joint CSIR UGC NET will be held at 27 exam centres nationwide. The single MCQ based test will be of 200 marks in total. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and will be held in two sessions. 'The Test Booklet for this test will be printed in Hindi & English Version. The candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form, will be given bilingual Test Booklet and Candidates opting for English medium will be given Test Booklet printed in English Version only. The candidate will be required to answer as per option exercised in the application Form.'



The question paper will consist of three parts: Part A: This section will carry questions from General Aptitude (logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles etc.)

Part B: This section will consist of subject related MCQs

Part C: This section will 'test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.'

How To Apply

Candidates shall have to apply online. Applicants need to pay Rs 1000 as application fee (Rs 250 for SC/ST/ Persons with Disability (PwD) and Rs 500 for OBC non creamy layer). Candidates should save the Application Number for future reference and for downloading e-Admit Card for the exam. The candidate should also keep hardcopy of the duly filled-in application form for future use. The last date to apply is 26 March 2018.



