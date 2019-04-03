CSIR UGC NET December 2018 Result Released; Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2018 Result @ Csirhrdg.res.in; Direct Link Here

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 result has been announced. The result is available in a pdf file on the CSIR official website. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. Along with the qualifying status, the ranks have also been announced for JRF purposes. According to the CSIR result notification, the candidates whose roll numbers feature in the list are successful in their category subject to their fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down for the test. CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 result has been released on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

“The candidates with following roll numbers have been declared successful in the category under which their roll numbers appear subject to the condition of their fulfilling all the notified eligibility criteria(s) for the test,” said the CSIR result notification.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2018 Result: Direct link

Direct result link

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam December 2018 Result: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to check your result:

Step one: Go to official website: www.csirhrdg.res.in

Step two: In the Results section, on the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result link.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: In the pdf, check for your roll number.

