CSIR To Conduct National Eligibility Test (NET) On December 16

CSIR NET 2018 Exam Day Rules

National Eligibility Test (NET), for junior research fellowship and appointment of Lectureship, in science and technology disciplines will be held on December 16. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will conduct the exam at 27 centres across the nation. The exam will be held in two sessions: Life science and physical science papers in the morning session and rest others in the afternoon session. Candidates must carry the admit card issued by the CSIR to the exam centre.

Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet, can download it here.

The question paper would comprise three parts. The first part will be a common paper for all the subjects. The second part will be subject specific and the third part will have questions to assess the candidate's understanding of scientific concepts. 'The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem,' says CSIR.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

The final result will be released in March/ April. CSIR will release the merit list for fellowship and lectureship, separately.

