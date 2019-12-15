CSIR-UGC NET 2019 Concludes; Exam Date For Assam, Meghalaya Centres Later

NTA concludes CSIR-UGC NET exam; Exam date for Assam, Meghalaya centres later

The second shift of CSIR NET December 2019 is over. National Testing Agency (NTA) held its maiden CSIR-UGC NET examination today in computer-based mode. While the exam was conducted nation-wide, it was postponed for exam centres located in Assam and Meghalaya.

"The examination for 7,772 candidates scheduled to appear on 15th December, 2019 from 24 Centres located in the States of "Assam" and "Meghalaya" has been postponed," says a notice on the official NTA website.

In a notice released just ahead of the exam, NTA notified that for this edition of the exam, 2,74,345 candidates registered for the exam which was conducted for 5 subjects.

As per NTA data, 1,14,884 male candidates registered for the exam, 1,59,447 female candidates registered for the exam, and 14 transgender candidates registered for the exam.

The exam was postponed for 7,772 candidates who were due to appear for the exam at centres located in Assam and Meghalaya.

Now, that the exam is over, the next course of action is for NTA to release provisional answer key and candidate's response sheet. Candidate's will be given time to check the answer key and submit objection, if any.

NTA will also need to schedule exam for candidates in Assam and Meghalaya.

After resolution of the objections received, NTA will prepare the final answer key and the final result. The tentative date for CSIR NET December 2019 result is December 31, 2019. However, the result may get delayed given that the exam was postponed in Assam and Meghalaya and will be conducted at a later date.

Click here for more Jobs News