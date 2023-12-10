Council For Scientific And Industrial Research Hiring For 444 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Candidates can submit their applications at www.csir.res.in

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is currently accepting applications for the positions of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer. The recruitment drive aims to fill 444 vacancies. The application process started on December 8, and the deadline for submission is January 12. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.csir.res.in. The tentative date for the Phase 1 examination is set for February 2024.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 - Vacancy Details:

The vacancies include 368 positions for assistant section officers and 76 for section officers.

Age limit

The maximum age limit for applying for the posts is 33 years.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 - Application Fee:

General, OBC, and EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and CSIR Departmental Candidates are exempt from the application fee. The essential qualification required is a university degree.

CSIR Recruitment 2023- Steps To Apply

Go to the official website www.csir.res.in .

. Navigate to the homepage and select the recruitment tab.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on the application link.

Another page will be displayed.

Complete the application form.

Upload all necessary documents.

Submit the form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

CSIR Recruitment 2023 - Salary Range:

The salary range for section officer posts is Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100, and for assistant section officer positions, it is Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400.



For further information, candidates can check the detailed notification here.