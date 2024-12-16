Central Research Institute Invites Applications For Scientist Positions, Check Details

The Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani, is currently accepting applications for scientist positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on December 8, 2024, and the deadline is January 7, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 33 posts categorised as follows:

UR: 14

OBC: 08

SC: 06

ST: 02

EWS: 03

Out of these 33 posts, 02 positions are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) under the OH (Orthopedically Handicapped)/Multiple Disability categories. The maximum age limit for candidates is 32 years.

The salary for selected candidates is Rs 1,09,089 per month. Total Emoluments refer to the approximate total salary on the minimum scale as of July 1, 2024, including House Rent Allowance (HRA). If residential accommodation is provided by CSIR-CEERI, as per rules and subject to availability, HRA will not be applicable.

The Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, a unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is a premier scientific organisation conducting high-quality research in the field of electronics and allied engineering.

For further details regarding educational qualifications, experience, terms, and conditions, please visit the official website.