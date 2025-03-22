Advertisement

CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025: 209 Vacancies For 12th Pass, Salary Up To Rs 81,100

Delhi CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 209 vacancies.

Read Time: 2 mins
CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025: Interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website.
Delhi CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) has released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 209 vacancies, including Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer positions.

Interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website, crridom.gov.in, once the registration window opens.

Delhi CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration, submission of online application, and fee payment: March 22, 2025 (from 10 am )
Last date for submission of online application: April 21, 2025 (until 5 am) (Thereafter, the website link will be disabled.)
Date of written examination (Computer-Based Test): Tentatively scheduled for May/June 2025
Date of proficiency test in computer/stenography: Tentatively scheduled for June 2025

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on a merit list, determined by a competitive written examination. Additionally, candidates must pass a proficiency test in stenography, which is a qualifying requirement.

The official notification states: "The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of two years from the date of joining the post. The probationary period may be extended or curtailed at the discretion of the Competent Authority. After successful completion of the probationary period, they will be considered for confirmation in accordance with the extant rules."

Details of the Vacancy

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Number of Posts: 177
Salary: Rs 19,900 - Rs 63,200

Essential Qualification

  • 10+2/XII or equivalent
  • Proficiency in computer typing speed and usage, as per the norms prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT)

Age Limit

  • Not more than 28 years

Junior Stenographer

Number of Posts: 32

Salary: Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100

Educational Qualification

  • 10+2/XII or equivalent
  • Proficiency in stenography, as per the norms prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT)
CSIR, CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2025, CRRI
