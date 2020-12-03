CSIR NET Answer Key Released

CSIR NET answer keys have been released.

The answer keys of the CSIR NET has been released. The answer keys are available on the official website of the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Download CSIR NET Answer Key

CSIR NET was held on November 19, 21, 26 and 30.

"The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 05 Subjects (Life Sciences in 02 shifts on 21 November 2020; Chemical Sciences & Mathematical Sciences in 02 days on 19 and 26 November 2020) are now available on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in," NTA has notified.

"The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys," it has also said.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys till December 5.

NTA also conducts NET on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC). The exam was held in September-November. On Tuesday, NTA released the result of the UGC NET.

