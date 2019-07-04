CSIR NET Answer Key 2019 Soon. Details Here

CSIR NET answer key will be released on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

CISIR NET answer keys will be released on July 5, on Friday. The CSIR NET answer key for exams held on June 16 will be released on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in, and the candidates will be given chance to raise objections till July 10, according to an official notification. CSIR, the officiating body which conducts National Eligibility Test (NET), a competitive examination to choose candidates for eligibility for assistant professors in Indian universities and also for research fellowships, will release the CSIR NET results after the answer key process.

“All the candidates who have appeared in CSIR JRF NET June-2019 examination held on 16/06/2019 are informed that the answer keys of all the subjects will be available on CSIRHRDG website www.csirhrdg.res.in from 05/07/2019 to 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM),” the notification said.

“The candidates may submit their representation(s) against question/answer key in respect of all the subjects through email latest by 10/07/2019 (till 5 PM),” it added.

Candidates are advised to read instructions for sending representation available on our website csirhrdg.res.in.

The representations received on email after the stipulated date or without any documentary/textual support, will not be entertained, according to the CSIR NET answer key notification.

“The representation(s) submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. All the representations received within stipulated dates will be given due consideration and decision taken in this regard will be final,” said the notification.

“While every care has been taken to ensure the accuracy, if at any stage, any discrepancy comes to the notice, CSIR-HRDG reserves the right to rectify the same and no claim whatsoever will be entertained if any person/candidate is affected in the process,” it added.

