CSIR NET Admit Card Released; Exam On June 16

CSIR NET admit cards for June 16 exam have been released

CSIR NET Admit Card: CSIR UGC NET admit cards have been released. The admit cards for CSIR NET exam to be conducted on June 16 is available on the official website. The exam will be conducted in two sessions to accommodate the multitude of subjects for which the examination is conducted. CSIR NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official CSIR website: http://csirhrdg.res.in/

Step two: Scroll over the link for CSIR-UGC NET. There you will find the link for admit card. Click on the given link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

CSIR NET June 2019 Admit Card: Direct Link

The exam will be conducted on June 16. In the morning session, which will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, CSIR NET for Life Sciences and Physical Sciences will be conducted. In the afternoon session, which will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, CSIR NET for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences will be conducted.

The answer keys of all the subjects will be released on CSIR-HRDG website within one month of conduct of exam.

"The final result of this Single MCQ test may be declared sometime in the month of September/October, 2019 and fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from 1st January, 2020 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme."

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research.

