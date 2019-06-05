CSIR NET On June 16, Admit Card Expected Soon

CSIR NET Admit Card Update

For the National Eligibility Test (NET), in science subjects, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is expected to release the admit cards anytime soon. In June 2018 of the CSIR NET, the admit card was released 10 days before the exam. Considering this the CSIR NET admit cards can be expected tomorrow. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Council. The admit card will have information about the exam centre, shift, session, subject code, etc.

CSIR NET will be held on June 16.

The official website of CSIR has changed. Candidates can monitor the new website and the old one, as well, for updates.

Candidates need to use the application number (generated during application submission) to download the admit card.

"Candidates are required to bring a photo identity card (such as voter ID Card/ PAN card/ driving license/ adhaar card/ photo ID card issued PSU/ central/ state govt./ id card issued by University/ College, along with a printout of their online e-Admit Card on the day of examination," reads the official notification.

CSIR will release two separate merit lists one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF - NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET).

