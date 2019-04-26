Student Body Demands Kozhikode Centre For CSIR NET Exam, Begins Online Campaign

Next CSIR NET will be held on June 16 and the registration for the exam was held till March 18.

Kozhikode district committee of Fraternity Movement, an all India student body, has started an online campaign demanding an examination centre in Kozhikode (Malabar region) for CSIR NET competitive examination which is being held as eligibility test for lectureship and awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in science streams.

According to Fraternity, the number of aspirants from Kerala appearing for this exam on bi-annual basis has been scaling up and the Malabar region from Palakkad to Kasargode comprising 7 districts stands out with regard to number of applicants as the region covers more than 50% of Kerala's total population and also has univerisities with highest number of student intake.

"In the present scenario, candidates from Malabar region face extreme hardship relying on centers in Cochin and Trivandrum allocated in Kerala, though there is sizable number of candidates from Malabar compared to other parts of Kerala," an online petition filed by the organisation says.

"Geographically and historically, Malabar region in Kerala has been neglected in various fronts, including education and its delivery. For CSIR NET exam, both the centres have been allocated in South Kerala and thousands of students from the Northern Kerala are compelled to travel for the exams to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram," says Fraternity district president Raheem K.

"This is a case of complete regional in-balance and it continues. We demand that the CSIR must allocate a centre in Kozhikode for the next edition of the exam," he added.

"Currently, Kozhikode, which has emerged as a technological hub, has all the facilities and educational institutions to host all the major competitive exams," he said.

Out of the total 27 centres, CSIR has allocated two centres in Kerala, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

CSIR/UGC fellowships are tenable in Universities/ IITs/ Post Graduate Colleges/ government research establishments including those of the CSIR, Research & Development establishments of recognized public or private sector industrial firms and other recognized institutions.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship. Next exam will be held on June 16 and the registration for the exam was held till March 18. CSIR NET is held in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.