CSIR To Conduct NET On June 16

CSIR NET June 2019 Notification: How To Apply

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has sought applications for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and for Lectureship. The exam will be held on June 16 and eligible candidates can register for the exam from February 25 at the official website csirhrdg.res.in. The last date for submission of applications is March 18. CSIR NET is held in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Candidates with "M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates," are eligible for the exam. The maximum age limit for JRF candidates is 28 years as on January 1. There is no upper age limit for Lectureship.

Candidates belonging to general category have to pay Rs 1000 for exam fees (Rs 500 for OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates).

"The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs.25,000/ p.m (under revision) for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs.20,000/- per fellow will be provided to the University / Institution. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable," reads the notice.

The exam is held twice a year. CSIR/UGC Fellowships are tenable in Universities/ IITs/ Post Graduate Colleges/ Govt. Research Establishments including those of the CSIR, Research & Development establishments of recognized public or private sector industrial firms and other recognized institutions.

