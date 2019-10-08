CSIR NET 2019 Registration Ends Soon; Details Here

CSIR NET registration can be completed at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Registration process for the December CSIR NET exam will be concluded this week. The application process CSIR NET exam, which is being held as an eligibility test for research fellowships and and assistant professorship in colleges and universities across India, will be closed on October 9 (i.e. on Wednesday). The test which will be conducted on December 15, 2019 for subjects like Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences and Mathematical Sciences. The application process can be completed on the official website of the CSIR NET registration hosted by the National Testing Agency or NTA at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA, which has been established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as an independent, autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained testing organisation, has the mandate to conduct several competitive examinations including NEET, JEE Main, UGC NET and GMAT apart from CSIR NET.

The application fees of CSIR NET exam can be paid up to October 10, 2019.

CSIR NET 2019: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for CSIR NET 2019:

Step-1: Apply for online registration using unique email ID and mobile number

Step-2: Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated application number

Step-3: Upload scanned images of candidate's photograph and candidate's signature

Step-4: Pay fee using SBI/Syndicate/HDFC/ICICI/Paytm Payment Gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled, and amount will be refunded to the candidate's account.

The CSIR NET test will be conducted in two different shifts in December.

According NTA, subjects in a shift will be decided based on number of students.

The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

"The candidates who desire to appear in the Test may see the details in the Information Bulletin for CSIR-UGC NET December 2019, which will be available on the website www.nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 09 September, 2019. The candidates are required to apply online during the period from 09 September 2019 to 09 October, 2019," according to the official notification from the NTA.

