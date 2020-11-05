Bihar Police Constable Selection: Physical Efficiency Test Begins In December

CSBC has released the PET schedule of Bihar Police Constable exam.

The physical efficiency test or PET for selection of Constables in Bihar Police will be held from December 7 till January 30, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July, 2020; it was however postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Admit cards for the exam were released in June.

Bihar Police Constable PET Schedule

Candidates who could not download their admit cards in June, can download it from November 10, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has said. It has also said that in case candidates are unable to download the admit card in November, it will reopen this facility in December.

The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of total marks scored by candidates in the PET.

The Constable recruitment was notified in October 2019. Over 11,880 constable will be recruited in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

The written exam was held in January and March, 2020 and the result was declared on June 8. More than 10 lakh candidates had participated in the written exam.

Meanwhile, the physical efficiency test for selection of Constable Driver in Bihar Home Guards will be held on November 27 and November 28. Admit cards for this test will be released on November 15.

