Bihar Police Driver Constable Physical Efficiency Test Begins On May 7

CSBC Bihar to conduct PET for driver constable post from May 7.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will begin conducting the physical efficiency test for police driver constable posts from May 7. The test will be held at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School, Patna. Admit cards of all those candidates who have been shortlisted for the exam will be released by the Board on April 25.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the physical efficiency test on the basis of the written exam held on January 3. The result of the written exam was declared on April 15.

The recruitment is being held for filling 1772 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Board had declared the final result of the exam held for selection of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion. The recruitment was notified in 2019 through which applications were invited from candidates to fill 11,880 vacancies. The written exam was held on January 12, 2020 and March 8, 2020. The board has asked the qualified candidates to collect their appointment letter from the board's office from April 26 to May 25. Candidates have been asked to carry documents while collecting the appointment letter. Details of the documents can be found from the notifications available on the website.

