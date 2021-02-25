Bihar Constable Exam: CSBC Releases Admit Card, Centre Details

CSBC will conduct Bihar constable recruitment exam on March 14, 21

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar will conduct a written exam on March 14 and 21. The CSBC has released admit cards and details of the exam centre on its official website.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and a physical efficiency test. The final merit list for selection of constables will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test.

he written test will be of 100 marks and candidates will be asked questions from Hindi, English, mathematics, social science, science and general awareness. The question paper will be objective type having multiple choice questions.

The written exam will only be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test.

The cut off marks in the exam is 30% marks; candidates who score above 30% marks will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

