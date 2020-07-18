CRPF Announces Over 700 Para-Medical Vacancies; Details Here

CRPF has announced over 700 para-medical staff vacancies

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) has released recruitment notice for 789 posts of Inspector, Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Head Constable and Constable. All posts are for Group 'B' and 'C' non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Paramedical staff.

An applicant needs a Bachelor's degree for the post of Inspector, Higher Secondary or 12th for the post of Sub-Inspector, 12th or matriculation for the post of ASI and Head Constables, and 10th or matriculation of Constable post. Candidates are advised to check the recruitment advertisement for detailed eligibility criteria including age limit and physical standards required for each post.

The application process will begin on July 20 and will conclude on August 31. CRPF will conduct a written test, the first stage of selection, on December 20, 2020. The application has to be submitted by hand/post only.

In respect of applications received only by post/speed post from the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh. Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi sub division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshdweep or abroad, the last date for receipt of applications is September 4, 2020

Male candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/OBC category applying for recruitment to the above posts should deposit Rs.200 for Group 'B' and Rs.100 for Group 'C' posts as examination fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and female candidates are not required to pay any fee. Fee may be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only in favour of DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Bhopal payable at SBI-Bangrasia.

CRPF Recruitment 2020 For Para-Medical Staff Advertisement Link

