Registration For 169 Vacant Posts In CRPF Starts Tomorrow, Check Details

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: The selection process consists of five distinct phases.

The application process for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable General Duty (GD) Recruitment will begin on Tuesday. Interested and eligible individuals can apply through the official website. The recruitment drive, under the Sports Quota, aims to fill up 169 posts. The registration window will open at 9am. The deadline for application submission is February 15, 2024.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should possess a matriculation or its equivalent certificate from a recognised board.

Age limit:

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 23 years.

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website, recruitment.crpf.gov.in

On the home page, select CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 link

Candidates need to register after the new page opens

After registration, fill out the application form

Make the payment for application fees

Submit and download the page

Take a printout for further need

CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024: Application fee

Candidates from the general, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while females and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category students are exempted from fee payment.

Pay scale and other allowances

Constable/General duty (Sportspersons) - Level-3 (21,700-69,100)

Recruitment Process for CRPF Constable (GD) 2024: Selection process

The CRPF GD recruitment process consists of five distinct phases to evaluate candidates:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The examination, featuring objective-type questions, assesses candidates' proficiency in General Awareness, General Intelligence, Reasoning, and Mathematics. Qualifying this test is essential for progression to subsequent stages.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The test includes running, jumping, and climbing. Specific criteria are established for both male and female candidates.

Physical Standard Test (PST): The PST scrutinizes candidates' physical attributes, encompassing height, weight, and chest girth, ensuring alignment with predetermined standards.

Document Verification (DV): Candidates are required to submit original documents substantiating their educational qualifications, age proof, and other essential documents for meticulous verification.

Medical Examination: A comprehensive medical assessment is conducted to ensure candidates possess the physical fitness necessary for the role.

Applicants are advised to check the official website for further details.