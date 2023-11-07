CRPF To Hold Walk-In Interviews For Medical Officers With Rs 75,000 Salary

CRPF Medical Officer recruitment: The interviews will be followed by a medical examination.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced walk-in interviews to recruit General Duty Medical Officers for its hospitals. Male and female candidates under the age of 70 with an MBBS qualification and the required internship experience are eligible to attend these interviews, which will take place on December 4, starting at 9am. The interview venues include CRPF's Composite Hospitals in Guwahati, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Group Centre, Srinagar. While these job opportunities are available in Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Odisha, selected candidates may be required to serve in any part of the country.

These appointments will be on a contractual basis with a remuneration of ₹75,000. No TA/DA will be provided during the engagement period with CRPF on a contractual/hiring basis.

During the walk-in interview, candidates must bring their original documents and photocopies, including their degree, age proof, experience certificate, and more. Additionally, they should submit their applications on plain paper with the post name clearly mentioned and provide five recent passport-sized photographs. The interviews will be followed by a medical examination, according to the CRPF.

Interested candidates can visit the official website www.crpf.gov.in for terms and conditions and full details.

