CRPF To Hold Walk-In Interviews For Medical Officers With Rs 75,000 Salary

CRPF Medical Officer recruitment: The interviews will be followed by a medical examination.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced walk-in interviews to recruit General Duty Medical Officers for its hospitals. Male and female candidates under the age of 70 with an MBBS qualification and the required internship experience are eligible to attend these interviews, which will take place on December 4, starting at 9am. The interview venues include CRPF's Composite Hospitals in Guwahati, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Group Centre, Srinagar. While these job opportunities are available in Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Odisha, selected candidates may be required to serve in any part of the country.
These appointments will be on a contractual basis with a remuneration of ₹75,000. No TA/DA will be provided during the engagement period with CRPF on a contractual/hiring basis.
During the walk-in interview, candidates must bring their original documents and photocopies, including their degree, age proof, experience certificate, and more. Additionally, they should submit their applications on plain paper with the post name clearly mentioned and provide five recent passport-sized photographs. The interviews will be followed by a medical examination, according to the CRPF.
Interested candidates can visit the official website www.crpf.gov.in for terms and conditions and full details.
Terms & conditions
- The appointment is based on a contractual agreement, and the initial contract period is set at three years, with the possibility of a two-year extension on an annual basis, provided the individual's age does not exceed 70 years.
- Once the appointed tenure concludes, the contract will automatically come to an end. However, either party can terminate the appointment with one month's notice or by compensating with one month's salary, without needing to provide a specific reason, or if the individual fails to fulfil three months of service to the satisfaction of the competent authority.
- The appointee will not have access to benefits such as provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical care, seniority, promotion, or any other perks typically available to regular government employees. Furthermore, the appointee will not have any claims or rights to secure a regular position within CRPF.
- The appointee's working hours will align with the schedules of CRPF Hospitals/Establishments or as directed by the competent authority. The appointee will carry out the duties assigned by CRPF, and the competent authority retains the right to assign additional duties as needed. No extra or supplementary allowances will be provided for such assignments.
- Throughout the contract period, the appointee must adhere to the discipline standards of the force and must comply with written or verbal instructions from administrative authorities.