COVID-19: Punjab extends application deadlines for various recruitment drives

As a complete lockdown is being observed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Punjab government has directed to extend the application form registration deadline for various recruitment drives going on in the state. ANI reported that the state government has directed all departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, universities, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Subordinate Services Selection Board under the state government to extend the deadline to April 30 or later.

Earlier, major recruitment and exam conducting bodies like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Testing Agency (NTA) and various state level recruitment bodies had also extended registration dates and postponed recruitment examinations.

A 65-year-old man on Tuesday became the latest victim of coronavirus in Punjab, taking the death toll to four in the state which has witnessed 41 cases so far, reported Press Trust of India.

A resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district with no travel history, the man was admitted to the Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) a week ago after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, health officials said.

He was confirmed to be a coronavirus patient a day before. It is the third coronavirus-related death in the past three days in the state.

Punjab has so far reported 41 coronavirus cases, of which 19 are from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, two from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar and Patiala. One patient was discharged from the hospital after his second test result came negative.

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)

Read also:

Assam Police Recruitment Board Postpones Admit Card Download For Constable Recruitment

Kerala PSC Extends Validity Of Rank Lists

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Know Selection Process

NET, JNUEE Exams' Registration Extended. New Dates Here

National Informatics Centre (NIC) Recruitment Update: Application Date Extended Till April 10

Click here for more Jobs

