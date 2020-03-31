Kerala PSC extends validity of rank lists in view of COVID-19 outbreak

In view of the COVID-19 spread, Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC has extended the validity of rank lists released by the recruitment agency. According to a statement released by the Kerala PSC, the decision has been taken after the state government demanded for the extension.

"In the background of COVID-19, after considering Kerala government's demand, the Commission has decided to extend the validity of all rank lists to be expired between March 20, 2020 and June 18, 2020 to June 19, 2020," Kerala PSC said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, due to the coronavirus spread in the state, the Kerala PSC decided to postpone all the exams scheduled till April 30 which included the department level examinations. The Commission said the new dates will be announced later. The Commission has also deferred all the scheduled interviews and a statement released by the Kerala PSC said it has also postponed all the document verification and service verification processes until further orders.

A Kerala PSC meeting has also decided to fast-track the recruitment process of various health related posts. This includes recruitment of 276 Assistant Surgeons, Junior Lab Assistants and Radiographer Grade 2 posts.

In a related notification recently, the Kerala PSC said the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) final exam will be held in July this year. The Kerala PSC also said the dates, time and the location of the KAS final exam will be decided later. The exam will be held based on the already published syllabus, the Kerala PSC said. The KAS final examinations will be a descriptive exam which will be held in two days in July.

The KAS prelims results are yet to be announced. An official said the decision on the results declaration will be announced after the Commission activities get back to normal after the current lockdown situation is over in the state.

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday.

