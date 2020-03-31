IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Know Selection Process

Updates on IBPS Clerk exam can be found at the official website ibps.in.

One of the biggest bank job exams in the country is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an autonomous body for conducting recruitment exams for nationalised banks. Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to participate in the exam. Proficiency in the official language of the State/ Union Territory is preferred for this job.

Currently IBPS is conducting the 9th edition of the clerk recruitment. The next exam is scheduled to be held in December, however due to COVID-19 lockdown IBPS may revise the exam dates.

The common recruitment process begins with announcement of recruitment schedule and beginning of registration. Application form is made available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for eligible candidates to fill and submit it within a given deadline.

In the next phase IBPS issues admit cards to candidates whose applications have been found suitable for the recruitment. the admit card has the details of the exam centre, city, time and shift of the exam. IBPS receives huge numbers of applications for the recruitment, therefore the exam is held in shifts.

The selection to clerk posts through IBPS exam is through two phases-preliminary exam and main exam. these exams are held in succession. Candidates who qualify the prelims are eligible to appear for the main exam.

The recruitment concludes within 7-8 months of announcement.

