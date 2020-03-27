Assam Police Recruitment Board Postpones Admit Card Download For Constable Recruitment

Assam SLPRB has postponed the admit card downloading for constable recruitment

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has postponed the downloading of admit cards for constable recruitment announced in 2018. The board began releasing the admit cards on March 10, 2020. While, the admit card downloading for some districts was over on March 25, the admit card for other districts were yet to release.

The board had announced 2391 posts of constables (UB) and 4271 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police.

The decision to postpone admit card downloading process has been taken in view of the Government's declaration of 21 days Nationwide Lockdown.

The admit card downloading has been suspended until further notice. The new dates will be uploaded on the board's official website later.

Several recruitment examinations have been postponed across the country. SSC has postponed the Junior Engineer (JE), and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

UPSC has postponed the interview for Civil Services exam. IAF postponed the SSB interview scheduled in March.

On the eve of March 24, Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown as a combative measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

