Coronavirus Lockdown: No Update On TNPSC Exams

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is yet to give an update on the Combined Civil Services (Group 1) exam scheduled on April 5. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak educational institutions, nationwide, have been shut down and people have been asked to remain indoors, to stop the spread of the virus.

The exam, commonly referred to as the Tamil Nadu Group 1 Services exam, is one of the biggest exams conducted by the TNPSC.

Selection to group 1 post will be through three successive exams: preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview.

A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

Also the main exam for the Tamil Nadu Judicial Service recruitment is scheduled to be held on March 28 and March 29.

As per the annual exam planner of the Commission, the notification of the Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Service exam is expected to be released in April. Through this exam candidates are selected and recommended to the posts of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health and Junior Architect in various departments like in Highways Department, Water Resources Department, Maritime Board, etc.

TNPSC is expected to release the results of various exams in April. The result of Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer held in November will be announced in mid-April. In second week of April, the result of Project Officer in TN General Service and Psychologist in the TN Jail Service recruitment and Jailor in Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service recruitment exam is expected to be announced. The result of Assistant Section Officer, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Archaeological Officer is expected to be announced in the last week of April.

