Chhattisgarh Civil Service Exam On February 9. Admit Card Out

The exam will be conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Chhattisgarh state service exam, which is also the state civil service exam, will be held on February 9. The said exam is the preliminary exam, which will be held for selection to the main exam. The preliminary exam will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the main exam. the scores obtained in the main exam is considered for the final merit list. The main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June, would comprise a written test and interview round.

The Commission has released the admit card of the exam. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the website of CGPSC.

Through this exam, the Commission will fill 199 vacancies that are available under the state civil service, police service, accounts service, etc.

The main exam for selection to Chhattisgarh State Services will be held on June 17, 18, 19 and 20. Candidates 15 times the total number of posts under various categories will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The Commission has notified the state engineering service exam 2020. Registration process for the exam will begin on February 10.

