Chhattisgarh PSC Releases Prelim Admit Card For State Services Exam 2019

CGPSC has released prelim admit card for State Services Exam 2019

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the prelims admit card for State Services Exam 2019. The admit card download link is available on the Commission's official website. The CGPSC State Services prelim exam will be held on February 9 from 10 am to 12 pm for paper I and from 3 pm to 5 pm for paper II.

CGPSC had announced 199 vacancies to be filled through State Services Exam which was later increased to 224.

CGPSC State Services Prelim Exam Admit Card Login

The prelims exam will be held for two papers. Each paper will be of two hours' duration. Paper I will cover General Knowledge topics and Paper II will be Aptitude Test. Both papers will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Questions would be objective in nature with four options provided for each question. In case of a wrong answer, one-third of the mark allotted to the question will be deducted.

The minimum qualification criteria is 33% for unreserved category candidates and 23% for differently-abled candidates and candidates in any of the reserved categories.

Paper II will only be qualifying in nature. Marks scored by a candidate in paper I will be used at the time of merit list preparation. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will be called for Main exam. Main exam will be held in June. Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for the final round of selection which is the interview round.

