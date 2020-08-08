Central Silk Board Jobs: Application Submission Deadline Extended Till August 14

A total of 79 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Central Silk Board has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for the recruitment that was announced in June. As per the revised dates, the hard copy of the completely filled applications should reach the board by post within August 14. Online application portal has already been closed. As per the rules mentioned by the board in the notification, candidates have to submit the hardcopy of the application form after submitting them online.

Central Silk Board, situated in Bangalore, had invited application for recruitment to Scientist and Technical Assistant posts. A total of 79 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment out of which 2 vacancies are in the Technical Assistant post.

Though the deadline for submitting the application forms has been changed, there is no change in the date for determining the upper age limit, qualification and experience of the candidate which is July 24.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online or written test and interview. However, there will be no interview for Technical Assistant post.

"Marks to be awarded for various components of interview like qualification, research experience, publications, performance in interview, etc. will be decided by the Selection Committee which interviews the candidates before commencement of interview," the board has notified regarding interview.

