Central Silk Board Notifies Scientist, Technical Assistant Recruitment

Candidates have to submit both hard copy and online copy of the application forms.

Central Silk Board, Bangalore has invited application for recruitment to Scientist and Technical Assistant posts. A total of 79 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment out of which only 2 vacancies are in the Technical Assistant post.

Apply Online

Candidates have to submit both hard copy and online copy of the application forms. Candidates have to fill and submit their applications online on or before July 17. Candidates also have to submit the hard copy of their application which should reach the concerned authority by July 20.

Vacancy Details

Scientist C: 3 posts

Scientist B: 59 posts

Scientist B (Central Silk Technological Research Institute): 15 posts

Assistant (Technical): 2 posts

Candidates with Bachelor degree in Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile technology are eligible for Scientist B post available at Central Silk Technological Research Institute.

Candidates with Master's degree in Science or Master's degree in Agricultural Sciences are eligible for the Scientist B post.

The upper age limit for Scientist B post is 35 years; candidates should go through the age relaxation rules given in the job notification.

Candidates with Bachelors degree with at least 50% marks in Entomology, Zoology, Botany, Agriculture, Sericulture, Chemistry or an equivalent qualification are eligible for Technical Assistant post.

For Scientist C post, candidates must have Master's degree or PhD in the relevant discipline and work experience.

Click here for more Jobs News