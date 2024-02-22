Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 3,000 Apprentice Positions, Check Details

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2024: The cut-off date for eligibility is set for March 31.

The Central Bank of India is currently accepting applications for apprentice positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,000 vacant posts across various branches/offices in the respective regions. The application process began on February 21 with a deadline set for March 6. The examination is tentatively scheduled for March 10. The cut-off date for eligibility is set for March 31. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at nats.education.gov.in.

CBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online written test and a local language proof. The written test will be conducted for Quantitative Aptitude, General English, Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, Basic Retail Liability Products, Basic Retail Asset Products, Basic Investment Products, and Basic Insurance Products.

Candidates should not have previously undergone an apprenticeship with either the Central Bank of India or any other organization, nor should they currently be pursuing apprenticeship training. Individuals with one or more years of training or job experience after completing their educational qualifications are not eligible for engagement as apprentices.

CBI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates applying for apprentice positions must be born between April 1, 1996, and March 31, 2004, based on the cut-off date. However, there is an upper age limit relaxation for certain categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PWBD, following the Government of India guidelines.

CBI Recruitment 2024: Stipend



Rural/Semi-urban branches: Rs 15,000

Urban branches: Rs 15,000

Metro branches: Rs 15,000

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be graduates and must have completed their graduation with a passing certificate obtained after March 31, 2020.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply